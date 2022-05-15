The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 15, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

2 wounded in shooting hours after teen was shot and killed near “The Bean” in Loop

Two men were among a group of people walking in the 300 block of South State Street about 11:40 p.m. when two male juveniles started shooting at the group, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
2 wounded in shooting hours after teen was shot and killed near "The Bean" in Loop
Sun-Times file

Two people were wounded in a shooting Saturday night hours after a teen was shot and killed near “The Bean” in the Loop.

Two men were among a group of people walking in the 300 block of South State Street about 11:40 p.m. when two male juveniles started shooting at the group, Chicago police said.

One man, believed to be between 18 and 20, was shot in the neck and chest and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said. The other man, 18, was shot in the left hand and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, officials said.

Two juveniles were taken into custody for questioning.

Hours earlier, a 16-year-old boy was standing by ‘The Bean’ statue about 7:30 p.m. in the 200 block of East Randolph Street when he was shot in the chest, Chicago police and fire officials said.

Paramedics took him to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Two people were taken in for questioning and two weapons were recovered at the scene, police said.

The shooting is the second this week near the iconic “Cloud Gate” statue at the park. On Tuesday, a 19-year-old man was wounded by a bullet while riding in a car when someone fired shots about 10:20 p.m. in the first block of North Michigan Avenue, police said.

