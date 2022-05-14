The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Boy, 16, dead in shooting near ‘The Bean’ in Millennium Park; 2 in custody for questioning

The teen boy was standing by ‘The Bean’ statue about 7:30 p.m. in the 200 block of East Randolph Street when he was shot in the chest.

Two people have been taken into custody for questioning after a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot Saturday night at Millennium Park in the Loop.

The teen was standing by ‘The Bean’ statue about 7:30 p.m. in the 200 block of East Randolph Street when he was shot in the chest, Chicago police and fire officials said.

Paramedics took him to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Two people were taken in for questioning and two weapons were recovered at the scene, police said.

Area detectives are investigating.

