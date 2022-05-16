Woman, man found fatally shot in Gold Coast hotel

A man and a woman were found fatally shot at the Warwick Allerton Hotel Monday in the Gold Coast on the Near North Side.
About 4:55 p.m., a female was found with a fatal gunshot wound to the head in the hotel at 140 E. Huron, Chicago police said. She was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
A male was also found with a fatal gunshot wound to his head and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Area detectives are investigating.
The Latest
The $19.5 million PCC Primary Care Pavilion will offer a gym, dance center, demonstration test kitchen, community meeting spaces and a community garden and urban farm to Austin residents to help lower the life expectancy gap.
“I’m a big believer in earning stuff,” Keuchel said.
“The individual who’s in custody right now has five carjacking arrests on his record in the last two years. You could argue he never should have been on the street in the first place,” Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) told a packed house at a community safety meeting Monday evening.
The state will hold the Buffalo shooting suspect accountable for this act of terror. The politicians and propagandists propagating the lies and the hate surely won’t consider themselves responsible.
If legislators give social equity legislation the attention it deserves, Illinois can begin to fulfill the promises of equity and justice.