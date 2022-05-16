The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 16, 2022
Woman, man found fatally shot in Gold Coast hotel

The shooting happened at the Warwick Allerton Hotel, officials said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
Two people were found shot to death at the Warwick Allerton Hotel at 140 E. Huron May 16, 2022, in the Gold Coast.

A man and a woman were found fatally shot at the Warwick Allerton Hotel Monday in the Gold Coast on the Near North Side.

About 4:55 p.m., a female was found with a fatal gunshot wound to the head in the hotel at 140 E. Huron, Chicago police said. She was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A male was also found with a fatal gunshot wound to his head and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Area detectives are investigating.

