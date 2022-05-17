The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
2 killed, 9 shot, Monday in Chicago

The man and woman were leaving a convenience store about 10:35 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Diversey Avenue when someone inside a black SUV fired shots before leaving the scene.

Two people were killed and nine others were wounded in shootings across Chicago Monday.

In the day’s first fatal attack, a man was killed after being shot and then run over by the gunman’s getaway car Monday morning in Marquette Park on the South Side, Chicago police said.

The man was inside a vehicle in the 7000 block of South Maplewood Avenue when someone stepped out of a dark-colored car and opened fire around 8:10 a.m., police said.

The man, 40, stepped out of his vehicle and was then struck by a shooter’s car as it fled the scene, police said. He was taken to Chris Medical Center in Oak Lawn with several gunshot wounds and pronounced dead.

A man was fatally shot and Chicago police officer was injured after he was struck by a car driven by a carjacker Monday afternoon in West Englewood.

The incident began about 3:25 p.m., when someone fired shots from a vehicle at a 21-year-old man in the 5100 block of South Elizabeth Street, according to police.

The man was struck in the torso and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The suspects drove off and crashed in the 1900 block of West 57th Street, where three of them were taken into custody, police said. A fourth suspect carjacked a vehicle in the 5700 block of South Damen Avenue and struck a police officer who was trying to stop him. The suspect fled and was later arrested in the Ashburn neighborhood.

The officer was taken to Christ Medical Center where he was in good condition, police said.

In nonfatal shootings, two people were shot outside a convenience store in Avondale Monday night.

The man and woman were leaving a convenience store about 10:35 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Diversey Avenue when someone inside a black SUV fired shots before leaving the scene, police said.

The man, 51, was struck in the leg and was taken to Norwegian Hospital in fair condition, police said. The woman, 27, was shot in the food and was taken in fair condition to Community First Hospital.

A man was critically wounded late Monday in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

The 37-year-old was walking just before midnight in the 2700 block of North Marmora Avenue when a suspect dressed in all black approached him and fired shots, police said. He was shot in the leg, chest and face and was taken in critical condition to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.

At least six others were wounded in citywide shootings Monday.

