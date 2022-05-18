5 people wounded by gunfire in Chicago Tuesday — one in a grade school, two near another grade school

Five people were wounded by gunfire in Chicago Tuesday, including a 7-year-old boy grazed in a classroom at Disney Magnet School on the North Side and two people shot near Finkl Academy in Little Village.



The boy was injured when a gun in a classmate’s backpack went off in a classroom around 10 a.m., at Walt Disney Magnet School, wounding a 7-year-old boy Tuesday morning. The bullet struck the ground, ricochetted and grazed the abdomen of the boy. He was taken to Lurie’s Children’s Hospital in good condition, officials said.

Two people were wounded across the street from Finkl Academy in the 2300 block of South Western Avenue where classes had just gotten out around 3 p.m. No students were injured. A 17-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the hand and was in fair condition at Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. A second victim, a 23-year-old man, went to the same hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the leg.

A 17-year-old boy was critically wounded in a South Austin shooting on the Northwest Side around 5:35 p.m. The teen was standing on the sidewalk in the 5200 block of West Ferdinand Street when he was shot in the chest, police said. He went to Mount Sinai Hospital and was listed in critical condition.

A man was found critically wounded in an Austin home around 5:50 a.m. The 36-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside a home in the 5300 block of West Van Buren Street, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Eleven people were shot, two fatally, in Chicago Monday.

