Day after woman was murdered in Edgewater Beach, man was found dead in same apartment building
On Monday, police found a woman, 26, with a gunshot wound to her head at the Belle Shore apartment building at 1062 W. Bryn Mawr, police say.
Authorities are investigating a possible connection between the deaths of a man and a woman at an apartment building in Edgewater Beach this week.
On Monday, police found a woman, 23, with a gunshot wound to her head at the Belle Shore apartment building at 1062 W. Bryn Mawr, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
She was pronounced dead at the scene and her death was ruled a homicide.
A day later, police found a man, 26-year-old Jovan Cabrera, dead in an apartment on the eighth floor while conducting a search warrant, authorities said. His cause and manner of death have not been released.
Police said they were investigating if the deaths were connected.
Man charged with armed carjacking and leading police on chase that prompted Northwestern University lockdown
The Latest
Though the list of inductees mostly embraces musical stalwarts, Eminem represented the only nominee to get in his first year of eligibility.
The call of spring, at least for turkey hunters, is the barred owl’s “Who Cooks for You?” and, belatedly this year, a plethora of birds, greening plants and time to contemplate; plus the Stray Cast.
The LAPD early Wednesday said the attacker was carrying a fake gun with a real knife blade inside it.
The 18-year-old was arrested outside the school Tuesday and charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
In one of the attacks, four people were wounded when two gunmen opened fire on an SUV stopped at a light in the Loop.