The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 4, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Day after woman was murdered in Edgewater Beach, man was found dead in same apartment building

On Monday, police found a woman, 26, with a gunshot wound to her head at the Belle Shore apartment building at 1062 W. Bryn Mawr, police say.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
Google Maps

Authorities are investigating a possible connection between the deaths of a man and a woman at an apartment building in Edgewater Beach this week.

On Monday, police found a woman, 23, with a gunshot wound to her head at the Belle Shore apartment building at 1062 W. Bryn Mawr, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and her death was ruled a homicide.

A day later, police found a man, 26-year-old Jovan Cabrera, dead in an apartment on the eighth floor while conducting a search warrant, authorities said. His cause and manner of death have not been released.

Police said they were investigating if the deaths were connected.

