Chicago man charged along with father in U.S. Capitol breach

A Chicago man who allegedly wore a “Trump 2020” flag as a cape during the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol now faces criminal charges along with his father, federal court records show.

Matthew Bokoski allegedly told authorities that day’s rally in Washington was effective because its participants were able to “shut down” the government.

Now Bokoski is the 28th known Illinois resident charged in the attack on the Capitol that interrupted the Electoral College vote and led to a massive federal criminal investigation in which hundreds have been charged nationwide.

Bokoski and his father, Bradley Bokoski, are charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in any of the Capitol buildings.

The charges are misdemeanors.

A defense attorney listed for Matthew Bokoski declined to comment. Neither Bokoski could be reached. Bradley Bokoski was arrested in Utah, according to the Justice Department.

An FBI special agent wrote in a court filing that the agency was tipped on Jan. 7, 2021, to Matthew Bokoski’s presence at the Capitol during the breach, and authorities interviewed him in Chicago a week later.

In a Jan. 6, 2021, Facebook post, Matthew Bokoski allegedly wrote that he had wanted to witness what happened that day firsthand and “have a personal recording of events that isn’t from mainstream media.”

“I walked with the crowds and videoed them and 99% of today was a peaceful protest,” Matthew Bokoski allegedly wrote.

Matthew Bokoski admitted to authorities on Jan. 14, 2021, that he and his father entered the U.S. Capitol the day of the attack. He told agents then that the rally was effective because the participants were able to “shut down” the government.

The FBI agent wrote that surveillance footage showed Matthew Bokoski, wearing the “Trump” flag along with a blue-and-red knit cap, entering the Capitol through the Senate Parliamentarian door at 2:47 p.m., five minutes after it had been breached.

Federal authorities say this picture depicts Matthew Bokoski inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. U.S. District Court records

On Jan. 17, 2021, a tipster reached out to the feds and identified Bradley Bokoski, records show. During an interview in June 2021, Bradley Bokoski admitted that he and his son had entered the Capitol.

The feds say the father and son were in the building for four or five minutes.

