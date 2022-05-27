The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 27, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Charges filed in fatal attempted carjacking in Belmont Central in March

Jeffrey Montes De Oca, 31, was arrested Wednesday by the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force in Orland Park, according to police.

David Struett By David Struett
   
SHARE Charges filed in fatal attempted carjacking in Belmont Central in March
A Chicago police car.

Sun-Times files

Murder charges have been filed in an attempted carjacking that turned fatal in the Belmont Central neighborhood in late March.

Jeffrey Montes De Oca, 31, was arrested Wednesday by the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force in Orland Park, according to police.

Montes is accused of trying to steal a car in the 3100 block of North Mango Avenue on March 25, walking up and ordering people out and opening fire, police said.

A passenger, Miguel Marchan, was hit in the right shoulder and was pronounced dead at Community First Hospital, police said.

Witnesses told officers the gunman ran south after the shooting.

Montes De Oca was due in bond court Friday.

Next Up In Crime
Man and 16-year-old boy charged with killing 9-year-old and wounding 5-year-old in Skokie shooting
‘Enough’ Quigley, others in Congress tell ATF, demanding data on gun-dealer inspections
6 people wounded by gunfire in Chicago Thursday
CPD officer faces firing more than three years after fatally shooting 17-year-old boy
Police sergeant faces firing for shooting at thieves who stole her SUV in Evergreen Park
Girl, 17, hurt in Ravenswood Manor shooting
The Latest
Jaundice occurs in up to two-thirds of healthy newborns.
Ask the Doctors
Ask the Doctors: Neonatal jaundice a common condition and generally not indicator of health issue
With most babies, neonatal jaundice will go away on its own. It’s just a matter of waiting for the infant’s liver to catch up to the amount of bilirubin that needs to be removed.
By Dr. Eve Glazier and Dr. Elizabeth Ko
 
Chicago’s Yin He Dance company performs “My Home is the Northeast” earlier this month at the Free Family Fun Days at Navy Pier.
Dance
Chicago’s Yin He Dance Company celebrates Chinese art, culture through classical, modern movement
At the core of the dance company is the belief that “dance is for everyone.”
By Cadence Quaranta
 
Bee pollen often is added to smoothies or used to top yogurt, oatmeal, cereals or salads.&nbsp;
Eat Well
What’s the buzz about bee pollen’s possible health benefits?
Bee pollen commonly is consumed for nutrition and traditionally has been used in Chinese medicine and taken for various ailments.
By Environmental Nutrition
 
Two boys were shot, one fatally, May 14, 2022, in Skokie.
Crime
Man and 16-year-old boy charged with killing 9-year-old and wounding 5-year-old in Skokie shooting
Richard Banks, 22, and Christian Anderson, 16, both of Chicago, are charged with first-degree murder in the May 14 shooting death of Jeremiah Ellis.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: A long friendship gets sabotaged by devious partner
Reader is ghosted after the pal’s rude boyfriend makes allegations of bad behavior.
By Abigail Van Buren
 