Charges filed in fatal attempted carjacking in Belmont Central in March

Murder charges have been filed in an attempted carjacking that turned fatal in the Belmont Central neighborhood in late March.

Jeffrey Montes De Oca, 31, was arrested Wednesday by the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force in Orland Park, according to police.

Montes is accused of trying to steal a car in the 3100 block of North Mango Avenue on March 25, walking up and ordering people out and opening fire, police said.

A passenger, Miguel Marchan, was hit in the right shoulder and was pronounced dead at Community First Hospital, police said.

Witnesses told officers the gunman ran south after the shooting.

Montes De Oca was due in bond court Friday.

