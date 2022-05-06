2 killed, 17-year-old boy among 7 others wounded Thursday in citywide shootings

Two people were killed and a 17-year-old boy was among seven others wounded Thursday in shootings in Chicago.

A woman was shot to death in a domestic incident in the Bronzeville neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Officers found the Melody Joiner, 42, with a gunshot wound to her chest around 9 a.m. in the 4300 block of South King Drive, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. She died at the scene.

About 12 hours later, another woman was fatally shot in Gresham. About 8:45 p.m., the 32-year-old was a passenger in a vehicle in the 7600 block of South Green Street when a black minivan approached and someone inside opened fire, police said.

She suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. She has not yet been identified.

Several hours earlier, a 17-year-old boy was among three shot in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

About 3:10 p.m., they were in the 12100 block of South Lowe Avenue when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

The boy, 17, was shot in the buttocks and abdomen, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.

The man, 21, was shot in the foot and taken to Roseland Community Hospital in good condition, police said.

A second man, also 21, was shot in the hand and taken to Roseland Community Hospital in good condition, police said.

At least four others were wounded in citywide shootings Thursday.

Two people were killed and eight others were wounded in shootings in Chicago Wednesday.

