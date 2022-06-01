2 killed, 9 shot Tuesday in Chicago

Two people were killed and nine others were wounded in shootings across Chicago Tuesday.

A man was killed in a shooting Tuesday in Englewood on the South Side.

The 36-year-old was in the front yard of a home about 1:10 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Racine Avenue when someone shot him in the head, Chicago police said. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Minutes later, a man was fatally shot Tuesday in South Shore.

He was in the front courtyard of an apartment complex about 1:55 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Colfax Avenue when someone opened fire, police said. Daniel Smith, 39, was struck in the torso and pronounced dead at the scene, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

In nonfatal attacks, a 15-year-old boy was shot Tuesday afternoon in West Garfield Park.

He was standing in a vacant lot about 1:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Gladys Avenue when he suffered a gunshot wound to his back, police said. The teen was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Tuesday evening, a boy and a girl, both 15, were shot in front of a South Shore home on the Far South Side.

The teens were on the porch of the house in the 7600 block of South Marquette Avenue when someone opened fire about 6:30 p.m., police said. The boy was struck in the buttocks, and the girl in the left hand. Both were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.

At least six others were wounded in citywide shootings Tuesday.

