17-year-old boy shot in Austin

A 17-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Wednesday in Austin on the West Side.
He was on the sidewalk about 3:42 p.m. in the 5300 block of West Madison Street when someone opened fire, striking him in the back, Chicago police said.
The teen was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.
Area Five detectives are investigating.
