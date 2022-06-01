The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 1, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

17-year-old boy shot in Austin

The teen was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

Emmanuel Camarillo By Emmanuel Camarillo
   
A teen boy was shot June 1, 2022, in Austin.

Adobe File Photo

A 17-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Wednesday in Austin on the West Side.

He was on the sidewalk about 3:42 p.m. in the 5300 block of West Madison Street when someone opened fire, striking him in the back, Chicago police said.

Area Five detectives are investigating.

