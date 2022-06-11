The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, June 11, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Passenger inside car fatally shot in East Pilsen

The man, 26, was a passenger in a car driving in the 400 block of West 18th Street about 11:05 p.m. when a black sedan pulled alongside them and someone inside opened fire.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Officers investigate where a man was fatally shot inside a car June 10, 2022 on the Lower West Side.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A passenger inside a car was fatally shot Friday night in East Pilsen on the Lower West Side.

The man, 26, was a passenger in a car driving in the 400 block of West 18th Street about 11:05 p.m. when a black sedan pulled alongside them and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital and died to his injuries, police said.

No one was in custody.

The man is the second person killed on the Lower West Side, which covers East Pilsen, this year, according to Chicago Sun-Times data. Last year, the area recorded no murders in the same period.

An officer searches a car at the scene where a man was fatally shot in the East Pilsen neighborhood.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

