The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 11, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

16-year-old boy wounded in Near South Side accidental shooting, police say

The boy was shot in the stomach and hospitalized in serious condition, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 16-year-old boy wounded in Near South Side accidental shooting, police say
Police tape at a crime scene.

Sun-Times file photo

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the abdomen and grazed on the arm in an accidental shooting Monday afternoon, Chicago police said.

A person was playing with a handgun when the gun accidentally went off and struck the boy around 3 p.m. in the 100 block of West Cullerton Street, police said. He was taken to John H. Stroger, Jr. Hospital of Cook County in serious condition.

Detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Person killed, man wounded in South Shore shooting
11-year-old charged with attempted carjacking in Douglas; 2 teens charged with Lincoln Park carjacking
Man killed, 4 injured in shooting in Crest Hill
Highland Park parade shooting: Community gathers for moment of silence
What one bullet did to 8-year-old Cooper Roberts, among dozens shot at Highland Park Fourth of July parade
Man shot and killed while walking dog in West Englewood, police say
The Latest
Chicago Police outside an apartment building where a Chicago Police officer was shot while responding to a report of a “domestic disturbance” in the 1300 block of West Taylor Street on July 1. Calls to domestic violence hotlines have surged, though calls to police and arrests have dropped, according to a report by The Network, a domestic violence advocacy organization.
Metro/State
Domestic violence surge continued in 2021, new report shows
The number of orders of protection jumped 55% statewide; domestic violence-related shootings and homicides increased 64% in Chicago.
By Andy Grimm
 
James Cole, owner of Shine King, in 1997.
Obituaries
Shine King founder James Cole, whose shoeshine clients included the famous, dead at 78
He gave first jobs to many and offered opportunities to at-risk kids and former inmates. His customers included an up-and-coming politician named Barack Obama, Mayors Harold Washington and Lori Lightfoot, bluesman Little Milton and R&B singer Johnnie Taylor.
By Maureen O’Donnell
 
Former Michigan, Illinois and Detroit Lions coach Moeller died Monday, July 11, 2022. He was 81. Moeller also served as a linebackers coach for the Bears.
College Sports
Gary Moeller, former Michigan and Illinois coach, dies at 81
He later coached the Bears’ linebackers for two seasons.
By Larry Lage | Associated Press
 
Zach LaVine
Bulls
Bulls guard Zach LaVine feeling no added pressure with new max contract
LaVine said on Monday that the Bulls front office gave him everything he asked for, and that his five-year, $215-million deal was a “compliment” to the hard work he’s put in.
By Joe Cowley
 
Pictures of the seven victims of the mass shooting at the July 4 parade in Highland Park were on display on Monday, July 11, 2022 in Port Clinton Square.
Letters to the Editor
Father of Highland Park shooting suspect should accept role in tragedy
Robert Crimo Jr. says he has no regrets signing a form on his namesake son’s firearm owners identification card application. Well, maybe he should.
By Letters to the Editor
 