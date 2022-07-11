16-year-old boy wounded in Near South Side accidental shooting, police say

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the abdomen and grazed on the arm in an accidental shooting Monday afternoon, Chicago police said.

A person was playing with a handgun when the gun accidentally went off and struck the boy around 3 p.m. in the 100 block of West Cullerton Street, police said. He was taken to John H. Stroger, Jr. Hospital of Cook County in serious condition.

Detectives are investigating.

