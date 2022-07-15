Judge increases bail in domestic battery case against man accused of threatening North Coast Music Festival

A McHenry County judge on Friday increased bail for a man facing domestic violence charges and who also is accused of making threats against the upcoming North Coast Music Festival.

Judge David Gervais ordered 28-year-old Daniel Susma’s bail doubled — to $50,000 — during a court hearing after prosecutors filed a motion requesting the increase, according to the McHenry County state’s attorney’s office and court records.

Susma was investigated by the Algonquin Police Department and the FBI in Chicago after messages were posted on social media describing a shooting at the electronic music festival that included racial slurs and referenced violence, officials said.

The reported threat came after multiple high-profile mass shootings across the country, including in suburban Highland Park, where seven people were killed and dozens more wounded in a mass shooting on July 4 at the village’s Independence Day parade.

Organizers of the festival, scheduled for Sept. 2-4 in SeatGeek Stadium in suburban Bridgeview, tweeted a statement in response to the threats on Tuesday, saying organizers contacted law enforcement and “are handling it with the utmost seriousness.”

Algonquin Deputy Chief Ryan Markham told the Sun-Times Friday that their joint investigation with the FBI into Susma’s alleged statements led them to determine “[Susma] was not a threat to the festival ... and does not have the capacity to carry through” an attack.

Algonquin police were called about 10 p.m. Tuesday to a home in the village after a female relative reported Susma had struck her, grabbed her arm and put his hand over her nose and face, preventing her from breathing, Markham said.

Susma was subsequently charged with felony counts of aggravated battery and misdemeanor counts of domestic battery and ordered held on $25,000 bail.

If Susma posts the newly increased $5,000 bond — 10% of the $50,000 bail amount — and is released, he will be required to submit to GPS monitoring and 24-hour home confinement, according to the state’s attorney’s office.

Susma remained in custody as of Friday, according to sheriff’s office records.

His next court date is set for Aug. 3.