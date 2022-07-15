The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 15, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Judge increases bail in domestic battery case against man accused of threatening North Coast Music Festival

Judge David Gervais ordered 28-year-old Daniel Susma’s bail doubled — to $50,000 — after prosecutors requested the increase, according to the McHenry County state’s attorney’s office and court records.

By  Matthew Hendrickson
   
SHARE Judge increases bail in domestic battery case against man accused of threatening North Coast Music Festival
A 2019 file photo shows attendees at the North Coast Music Festival, held that year at Northerly Island in Chicago.

A 2019 file photo shows attendees at the North Coast Music Festival, held that year at Northerly Island in Chicago.

Sun-Times file

A McHenry County judge on Friday increased bail for a man facing domestic violence charges and who also is accused of making threats against the upcoming North Coast Music Festival.

Judge David Gervais ordered 28-year-old Daniel Susma’s bail doubled — to $50,000 — during a court hearing after prosecutors filed a motion requesting the increase, according to the McHenry County state’s attorney’s office and court records.

Susma was investigated by the Algonquin Police Department and the FBI in Chicago after messages were posted on social media describing a shooting at the electronic music festival that included racial slurs and referenced violence, officials said.

The reported threat came after multiple high-profile mass shootings across the country, including in suburban Highland Park, where seven people were killed and dozens more wounded in a mass shooting on July 4 at the village’s Independence Day parade.

Organizers of the festival, scheduled for Sept. 2-4 in SeatGeek Stadium in suburban Bridgeview, tweeted a statement in response to the threats on Tuesday, saying organizers contacted law enforcement and “are handling it with the utmost seriousness.”

Algonquin Deputy Chief Ryan Markham told the Sun-Times Friday that their joint investigation with the FBI into Susma’s alleged statements led them to determine “[Susma] was not a threat to the festival ... and does not have the capacity to carry through” an attack.

Algonquin police were called about 10 p.m. Tuesday to a home in the village after a female relative reported Susma had struck her, grabbed her arm and put his hand over her nose and face, preventing her from breathing, Markham said.

Susma was subsequently charged with felony counts of aggravated battery and misdemeanor counts of domestic battery and ordered held on $25,000 bail.

If Susma posts the newly increased $5,000 bond — 10% of the $50,000 bail amount — and is released, he will be required to submit to GPS monitoring and 24-hour home confinement, according to the state’s attorney’s office.

Susma remained in custody as of Friday, according to sheriff’s office records.

His next court date is set for Aug. 3.

Next Up In Crime
Chicago cop shot, paralyzed after breaking up fight while off duty released from hospital
Four men convicted of murder released from prison after judges find they can’t trust the work of detectives in two cases
On Highland Park’s day of horror, a small act of kindness for a little dog hurt in the chaos
Brother and sister charged with fatally shooting woman during carjacking in Oak Park
Cooper Roberts, 8, Highland Park parade shooting victim, ‘continues to fight as hard as he can’
As violent crime in Chicago soared, arrests fell to historic lows
The Latest
Smashing Pumpkins frontman and Highland Park resident Billy Corgan will perform a charity livestream show to benefit victims of the Fourth of July parade shooting.
Music
Billy Corgan to play benefit show for Highland Park parade shooting victims
Corgan, a 20-year resident of Highland Park, said the show will be at the city’s Madame Zuzu’s tea house, which he owns with his partner Chloe Mendel.
By Associated Press
 
Chicago police officers salute as Officer Danny Golden leaves Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn on Friday afternoon, July 15, 2022.
News
Chicago cop shot, paralyzed after breaking up fight while off duty released from hospital
“My son is very tough and strong. He will get through this,” Patrick Golden, father of Daniel Golden, the wounded officer, said Friday. “Seeing people out here today is so uplifting and incredible.”
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Spiritualized performs on Day 1 of the Pitchfork Music Festival in Union Park on Friday evening.
Music
Pitchfork Music Festival 2022 day 1: Photo Gallery
Rainy weather could not dampen the spirits of music fans and performes alike at Pitchfork Music Festival Union Park on Friday.
By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times and Ashlee Rezin
 
Family and friends of John Galvan and Arthur Almendarez wait outside Cook County Jail for their release Thursday evening.
News
Four men convicted of murder released from prison after judges find they can’t trust the work of detectives in two cases
All four men had maintained their innocence and all four had claimed Chicago police coerced them into confessing.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
AJ Pollock makes a nice catch in left field.
White Sox
After years of elbow problems, White Sox outfielder AJ Pollock regaining arm strength
“Now it feels like I having something behind it for the first time in years,” Pollock said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 