SWAT respond after alleged gunman opens fire near Chicago police officers in Humboldt Park

A SWAT team was called Saturday night to Humboldt Park after someone opened fire near Chicago police officers, officials said.

About 11:45 p.m., a person fired shots before running into a building in the 1500 block of South California Avenue, police said.

No one was struck by gunfire, officials said.

The incident was ongoing as of 2:30 a.m., according to police.

Hours earlier, a little over a mile away, a 17-year-old boy was shot and wounded.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

