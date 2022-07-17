SWAT respond after alleged gunman opens fire near Chicago police officers in Humboldt Park
It was unclear whether the shots were fired directly at officers, police said.
A SWAT team was called Saturday night to Humboldt Park after someone opened fire near Chicago police officers, officials said.
About 11:45 p.m., a person fired shots before running into a building in the 1500 block of South California Avenue, police said.
No one was struck by gunfire, officials said.
The incident was ongoing as of 2:30 a.m., according to police.
Hours earlier, a little over a mile away, a 17-year-old boy was shot and wounded.
This is a developing story, check back for details.
