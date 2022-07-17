The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, July 17, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

SWAT respond after alleged gunman opens fire near Chicago police officers in Humboldt Park

It was unclear whether the shots were fired directly at officers, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE SWAT respond after alleged gunman opens fire near Chicago police officers in Humboldt Park
SWAT were en route for an alleged gunman who ran into a building after opening fire near Chicago police officers July 16, 2022 on the West Side.

SWAT were en route for an alleged gunman who ran into a building after opening fire near Chicago police officers July 16, 2022 on the West Side.

Sun-Times file

A SWAT team was called Saturday night to Humboldt Park after someone opened fire near Chicago police officers, officials said.

About 11:45 p.m., a person fired shots before running into a building in the 1500 block of South California Avenue, police said.

No one was struck by gunfire, officials said.

The incident was ongoing as of 2:30 a.m., according to police.

Hours earlier, a little over a mile away, a 17-year-old boy was shot and wounded.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

Next Up In Crime
Man found fatally shot in Grand Crossing alley
Woman killed, man wounded by gunfire during fight on porch in East Garfield Park
2 wounded in shootings less than 24 hours apart on same block in Grand Crossing
Boy, 17, wounded in Humboldt Park shooting
Off-duty officer shoots alleged gunman who opened fire at family reunion in South Holland
Man shot to death in Lawndale
The Latest
A man was shot to death July 16, 2022 on the Far South Side.
Crime
Man found fatally shot in Grand Crossing alley
The man, 31, was found with six gunshot wounds about 11:55 p.m. in the 1300 block of East 76th Street.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Eight people were shot, two fatally Jan. 27, 2022 in Chicago.
Crime
Woman killed, man wounded by gunfire during fight on porch in East Garfield Park
The two were sitting with others on a porch about 11:35 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Wilcox Street when a fight began and someone opened fire, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Sunday, July 17, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
Sky_vs_Wings_Cooper_Neill_NBAE_via_Getty_Images__6_.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky win fourth in a row, despite Courtney Vandersloot’s absence
The Sky had 25 assists, marking the 16th straight game in which they’ve had at least 20 — a WNBA record.
By Annie Costabile
 
New York Mets v Chicago Cubs - Game Two
Cubs
Cubs drop doubleheader vs. Mets, extending skid to nine
As the Cubs try to pull themselves out of their latest abyss, there are painful reminders that the smallest shortcomings can prove costly.
By Mark Gonzales
 