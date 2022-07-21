Man killed in Chatham double shooting

A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting in Chatham on the South Side Thursday morning.
They were standing near a sidewalk in the 7900 block of South Langley when someone with a handgun came up and opened fire around 11:40 a.m., Chicago police said.
One man, 40, was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Hospital, police said. His name has not been released.
The other man, 36, was struck in the foot and listed in good condition, police said.
Police reported no arrests.
