The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, July 24, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Man killed in Back of the Yards shooting

No arrests have been reported.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man killed in Back of the Yards shooting
A man was killed in a shooting July 11, 2022, in West Englewood.

Sun-Times file photo

A man was fatally shot Sunday in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

About 3:30 a.m., a male and a 25-year-old woman were arguing in the 5400 block of South Winchester when a 37-year-old man tried to intervene, Chicago police said.

The male pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking the 37-year-old in the head, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was shot in the armpit and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where her condition was stabilized, police said.

It appeared to be a domestic-related incident, police said.

No arrests have been reported.

Next Up In Crime
3 shot while attending funeral service in Roseland
No bail for man charged with shooting Chicago police officer in Englewood
Man charged with murder for 2015 stabbing in Austin neighborhood
19-year-old charged with West Englewood murder
1 killed, 20 wounded in citywide shootings since Friday night
Two women shot in Old Town, not far from where double shooting wounded 14-year-old boy last month
The Latest
Dominique Sabbs with Marquette Park Running Crew warms up on Marquette Park’s running track.
News
Neighborhood running clubs get people on their feet
Chicago Area Runners Association received $25,000 to fund free 5Ks and neighborhood running clubs formed in honor of Ahmaud Arbery.
By Michael Loria
 
Great blue heron chicks cooling themselves on a 99-degree day on Chicago’s North Side. Credit: Paul Vriend
Chicago outdoors: Hot heron chicks, 100 pounds of smallmouth, grouse drumming, LaSalle Lake hours
A photo of great blue heron chicks cooling themselves, the first fishing tournament-winning weight of smallmouth bass topping 100 pounds, the drop in grouse drumming in Wisconsin, and a bizarre internet flap on the hours at LaSalle Lake are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
By Dale Bowman
 
Cecilia Mannion stands for a portrait outside her home on the Southside, Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
Chicago
A massive influx of federal anti-violence dollars starts to hit the streets of Chicago
The $2 million paid out in June is the first down payment on a pledge to spend $250 million in federal funds on violence prevention.
By Patrick Smith | WBEZ
 
Bonnie Raitt photo by Ken Friedman
Music
Bonnie Raitt looks to the uplifting stories when writing songs in a trying time
Classic hits and new compositions will be part of the crossover artist’s Ravinia concert — as will old friend Mavis Staples.
By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times
 
STAPLETON_072422_24.jpg
Music
Chris Stapleton brings the thunder to Wrigley Field, even if Mother Nature doesn’t
After a storm threat moves up his set and wipes out two opening acts, country rebel deliver a wide-encompassing set of Southern rock songwriting swagger with a guitar-shredding rock sensibility.
By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times
 