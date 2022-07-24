Man killed in Back of the Yards shooting

A man was fatally shot Sunday in Back of the Yards on the South Side.
About 3:30 a.m., a male and a 25-year-old woman were arguing in the 5400 block of South Winchester when a 37-year-old man tried to intervene, Chicago police said.
The male pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking the 37-year-old in the head, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The woman was shot in the armpit and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where her condition was stabilized, police said.
It appeared to be a domestic-related incident, police said.
No arrests have been reported.
