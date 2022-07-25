The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 25, 2022
Teen boy and girl seriously hurt in South Side drive-by shooting

They were traveling in a vehicle about 9:20 p.m. in the 500 block of West Garfield Boulevard when someone in another vehicle fired shots.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Three people were wounded, including two teenagers, in a drive-by shooting Monday night in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

They were traveling in a vehicle about 9:20 p.m. in the 500 block of West Garfield Boulevard when someone in another vehicle fired shots, Chicago police said.

The driver drove to the 2nd District-Wentworth station, where officers called paramedics, police said.

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the face and neck and was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, police said. A 17-year-old girl was also struck in the face and taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

A man, 18, suffered a graze wound to the shoulder and was also transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in good condition, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.

