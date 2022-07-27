The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Man charged with killing father playing Pokémon GO with daughter in Evanston

Khiryan Monroe, 20, faces a count of first-degree murder in the July 14 slaying of Servando Hamros, 29.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man has been charged with fatally shooting a father who was playing Pokémon GO with his daughter at a park in Evanston earlier this month.

Khiryan Monroe, 20, faces a count of first-degree murder in the July 14 slaying of Servando Hamros, Evanston Police Commander Ryan Glew said.

Hamros, 29, was walking in the park with his 7-year-old daughter in the 2100 block of McCormick Boulevard when he “had a confrontation” with someone, police said.

Hamros was shot in his head and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Monroe was expected in court Wednesday afternoon.

