Man charged with killing father playing Pokémon GO with daughter in Evanston
Khiryan Monroe, 20, faces a count of first-degree murder in the July 14 slaying of Servando Hamros, 29.
A man has been charged with fatally shooting a father who was playing Pokémon GO with his daughter at a park in Evanston earlier this month.
Khiryan Monroe, 20, faces a count of first-degree murder in the July 14 slaying of Servando Hamros, Evanston Police Commander Ryan Glew said.
Hamros, 29, was walking in the park with his 7-year-old daughter in the 2100 block of McCormick Boulevard when he “had a confrontation” with someone, police said.
Hamros was shot in his head and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Monroe was expected in court Wednesday afternoon.
