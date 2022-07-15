The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 15, 2022
Man found shot to death in Evanston park

Servando Hamros, 29, was found shot laying in the park along the canal by responding officers about 9:05 p.m. in the 2100 block of McCormick Boulevard.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was fatally shot July 14, 2022 in Evanston.

A man was found shot to death Thursday night at a park in Evanston.

Servando Hamros, 29, was found shot laying in the park along the canal by responding officers about 9:05 p.m. in the 2100 block of McCormick Boulevard, according to Evanston police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An initial investigation indicates Hamros “had a confrontation” with an unknown number of offenders, police said, adding he was then struck by gunfire.

Officials say McCormick Boulevard between Bridge Street and Golf Road will remain closed through the morning rush hour due to investigation.

No further updates were immediately available.

