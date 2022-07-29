The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 29, 2022
Crime News Chicago

$15,000 reward offered in Chinatown shooting that killed woman

Jennifer Medrano, 24, was shot when two gunmen opened fire at each other July 1 in the 2200 block of South Wentworth Avenue, authorities said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE $15,000 reward offered in Chinatown shooting that killed woman
Jennifer Medrano (left) was killed in a shooting in Chinatown on July 1. Police released a photo of one of the gunman (right) wanted in the murder.

Jennifer Medrano (left) was killed in a shooting in Chinatown on July 1. Police released a photo of one of the gunman (right) wanted in the murder.

Provided photos

A $15,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the gunman who killed a woman earlier this month while exchanging gunfire with another man in Chinatown.

Jennifer Medrano, 24, was hit as the two gunmen opened fire at each other July 1 in the 2200 block of South Wentworth Avenue, authorities said.

Another woman, 42, was struck in her hand and listed in good condition. One of the gunmen, 38, was shot and treated at a hospital. Police said no one has been charged.

Chicago police investigate where three people were shot Friday night near Cermak Road and Wentworth Avenue in Chinatown.

Chicago police investigate where three people were shot Friday night near Cermak Road and Wentworth Avenue in Chinatown.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

A week after the murder, police released video and photos of the suspected gunman who ran from the scene.

The Cook County Crime Stoppers is offering a $15,000 reward, for 60 days, for information leading to a conviction. The group planned to pass out flyers about the murder in Chinatown Friday.

Tips can be sent to 1-800-535-STOP or the CPD hotline at 833-408-0069, or email TIPS@cookcountycrimestoppers.org.

Next Up In Crime
Chicago police officer exchanges gunfire after stopping to check on traffic accident on Northwest Side
17-year-old boy shot in back in Marquette Park neighborhood
Oak Lawn chief defends officers after viral video shows beating of teen during arrest
63% of traffic stops in Chicago targeted African Americans last year, state report shows
Man killed worker at Original Maxwell Street after claiming he was disrespected and would ‘shoot up the place,’ prosecutors say
Woman charged in January murder at South Loop home
The Latest
Ernest Blackman at the counter of Henry’s Sports and Bait, under the bait sign with the famous promise, “All bait must be opened &amp; checked by our staff.” Credit: Dale Bowman
Sports
The coming close of Henry’s Sports and Bait viewed through decades of its and Chicago’s history
Going back to the beginning of Henry’s Sports and Bait, the powerhouse of Chicago outdoors and fishing, then going through decades of the history of Chicago and Henry’s.
By Dale Bowman
 
AP22208121073541.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
WNBA playoff picture is coming into focus
If the season ended today, the Sky would play the Dallas Wings with a semifinal series against the Seattle Storm or Washington Mystics on deck.
By Annie Costabile
 
Police_Lights91_300x188.jpg
Crime
Chicago police officer exchanges gunfire after stopping to check on traffic accident on Northwest Side
The officer and a partner had stopped to check on the car’s occupants in the 5200 block of North Nagle Avenue early Friday when someone in the car opened fire, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Helping a dying colleague makes work difficult
As terminal cancer patient remains employed there and caring staffers lend support, their workplace is becoming more like a hospice.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Marine Sgt. Raymond Murray Jr. in uniform.
Obituaries
Raymond Allen Murray Jr., one of the Montford Point Marines who broke color barrier in the service in WWII, dead at 99
Despite being treated as “less than a human being,” the members of the segregated unit “fought gallantly,” says James T. Averhart, president of the National Montford Point Marine Association. “This is not just Black history. It is not just Marine Corps history. It is American history.”
By Maureen O’Donnell
 