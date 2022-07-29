$15,000 reward offered in Chinatown shooting that killed woman

A $15,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the gunman who killed a woman earlier this month while exchanging gunfire with another man in Chinatown.

Jennifer Medrano, 24, was hit as the two gunmen opened fire at each other July 1 in the 2200 block of South Wentworth Avenue, authorities said.

Another woman, 42, was struck in her hand and listed in good condition. One of the gunmen, 38, was shot and treated at a hospital. Police said no one has been charged.

Chicago police investigate where three people were shot Friday night near Cermak Road and Wentworth Avenue in Chinatown. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

A week after the murder, police released video and photos of the suspected gunman who ran from the scene.

The Cook County Crime Stoppers is offering a $15,000 reward, for 60 days, for information leading to a conviction. The group planned to pass out flyers about the murder in Chinatown Friday.

Tips can be sent to 1-800-535-STOP or the CPD hotline at 833-408-0069, or email TIPS@cookcountycrimestoppers.org.