17-year-old girl among 2 shot and wounded in Bronzeville
The teen and a woman were standing outside in the 3700 block of South Langley Avenue about 12:45 a.m. when someone opened fire, striking them both.
The girl was struck once in the arm, and the 42-year-old woman was shot in the foot, officials said. They went to the University of Chicago Medical Center and were both listed in fair condition.
A witness told officers the shooter may have been traveling in a car, authorities said.
No one was in custody.
