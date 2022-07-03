17-year-old girl among 2 shot and wounded in Bronzeville

A 17-year-old girl was among two people shot and wounded early Sunday in Bronzeville on the South Side.

The teen and a woman were standing outside in the 3700 block of South Langley Avenue about 12:45 a.m. when someone opened fire, striking them both, Chicago police said.

The girl was struck once in the arm, and the 42-year-old woman was shot in the foot, officials said. They went to the University of Chicago Medical Center and were both listed in fair condition.

A witness told officers the shooter may have been traveling in a car, authorities said.

No one was in custody.

