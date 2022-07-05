17-year-old boy among 2 shot and wounded at red light in South Austin
The wounded were stopped at a red light about 3:45 a.m. in the 5100 block of West Jackson Boulevard when a red vehicle pulled alongside them and someone inside opened fire.
The wounded were stopped at the light about 3:45 a.m. in the 5100 block of West Jackson Boulevard when a red vehicle pulled alongside them and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.
The teen was taken to an area hospital with gunshots to the buttocks, thigh and hip, police said. He was then transferred to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.
A woman, 19, was shot in the left hand and was dropped off at the Rush University Medical Center in good condition, officials said.
No one was in custody.
