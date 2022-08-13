The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, August 13, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man shot, killed while driving in Washington Heights

The man, 38, was driving in the 500 block of West 95th Street when someone fired a gun from the sidewalk.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man died Friday night after he was shot while driving in Washington Heights on the South Side.

At 10:38 p.m., the 38-year-old was driving westbound in the 500 block of West 95th Street when a person fired a gun from the sidewalk, Chicago police said.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was taken to Christ Medical Center, where he died, police said.

No one was in custody. Area detectives are investigating.

