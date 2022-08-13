Man shot, killed while driving in Washington Heights

A man died Friday night after he was shot while driving in Washington Heights on the South Side.

At 10:38 p.m., the 38-year-old was driving westbound in the 500 block of West 95th Street when a person fired a gun from the sidewalk, Chicago police said.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was taken to Christ Medical Center, where he died, police said.

No one was in custody. Area detectives are investigating.