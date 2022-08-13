Man shot, killed while driving in Washington Heights

A man died Friday night after he was shot while driving in Washington Heights on the South Side.
At 10:38 p.m., the 38-year-old was driving westbound in the 500 block of West 95th Street when a person fired a gun from the sidewalk, Chicago police said.
He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was taken to Christ Medical Center, where he died, police said.
No one was in custody. Area detectives are investigating.
The Latest
Two men were fatally shot Friday in their vehicles in separate shootings about three miles apart on the South Side.
The man, 62, was in a stopped vehicle about 11:09 p.m. in the 800 block of West 71st Street when he was shot in the head.
He was found at 5:17 a.m. Saturday in the 3900 block of West Fillmore Street with a gunshot wound to the chest.
A 28-year-old man was shot in the arm and pronounced dead at a hospital. Another man, whose age was unknown, was grazed in the head and refused medical care.