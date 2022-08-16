The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 16, 2022
Man, 76, charged with sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl at Montrose Beach

Juan Roldon was arrested less than an hour after the attack and charged with criminal sexual assault, criminal sexual abuse and unlawful restraint.

By  David Struett
   
The Leighton Criminal Courthouse at 26th Street and South California.

Sun-Times file

A 76-year-old man has been charged with sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl at Montrose Beach over the weekend.

Juan Roldon attacked the girl Saturday afternoon in the 200 block of West Montrose Harbor Drive, Chicago police said.

He was arrested at the beach less than an hour later and charged with criminal sexual assault, criminal sexual abuse and unlawful restraint.

Roldon, from Edgewater Beach, was expected in court Tuesday.

