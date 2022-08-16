Man, 76, charged with sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl at Montrose Beach

A 76-year-old man has been charged with sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl at Montrose Beach over the weekend.

Juan Roldon attacked the girl Saturday afternoon in the 200 block of West Montrose Harbor Drive, Chicago police said.

He was arrested at the beach less than an hour later and charged with criminal sexual assault, criminal sexual abuse and unlawful restraint.

Roldon, from Edgewater Beach, was expected in court Tuesday.

