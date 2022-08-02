The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 2, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Security guard, three other men wounded in shoot-out in University Village

The guard was shot while intervening as two men exchanged gunfire with another man in the 1000 block of West 14th Street Monday night, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A security guard and three other men were wounded in a shoot-out Monday night in University Village on the Near West Side.

The guard was shot while intervening as two men, 21 and 23,exchanged gunfire with another man, 19, in the 1000 block of West 14th Street about 10:50 p.m., Chicago police said.

The 19-year-old suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and was rushed to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

The 21-year-old was struck in the thigh and the other man was hit in the thigh and the knee. They were taken to the same hospital and were in good condition, police said.

The guard was taken to University of Illinois Medical Center with a gunshot wound in the arm and a graze wound to the head, police said. He was listed in good condition.

The weapons used during the shooting were recovered, and the three men were taken into custody.

