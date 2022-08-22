The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 22, 2022
Man shot dead in Jeffery Manor, police say

The man, 41, was shot multiple times in the body about 11 a.m. in the 9600 block of South Merrion Avenue.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 19-year-old man has been charged with murder in a July 1 shooting.

A man was fatally shot Monday morning in Jeffery Manor on the South Side, Chicago police said.

The man, 41, was shot several times around 11 a.m. in the 9600 block of South Merrion Avenue, police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead, police said. Authorities have not released his name.

No one was in custody, police said.

Four people have been killed so far this year in the South Deering community, which covers Jeffery Manor, according to data kept by the Chicago Sun-Times. The community recorded one less homicide last year over the same period.

