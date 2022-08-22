Man shot dead in Jeffery Manor, police say

A man was fatally shot Monday morning in Jeffery Manor on the South Side, Chicago police said.
The man, 41, was shot several times around 11 a.m. in the 9600 block of South Merrion Avenue, police said.
He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead, police said. Authorities have not released his name.
No one was in custody, police said.
Four people have been killed so far this year in the South Deering community, which covers Jeffery Manor, according to data kept by the Chicago Sun-Times. The community recorded one less homicide last year over the same period.
