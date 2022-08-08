14-year-old shot while standing outside in Morgan Park

A 14-year-old boy was shot Monday night while standing outside in Morgan Park.
He was in the 900 block of West 115th Street about 8:05 p.m. when someone inside a passing white sedan fired gunshots, Chicago police said.
The boy was shot in the lower back, police said. He was transported in fair condition to Comer Children’s Hospital.
No one was in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.
