Monday, August 8, 2022
14-year-old shot while standing outside in Morgan Park

The boy was shot in the back and taken to a hospital in fair condition, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 14-year-old boy was shot in the back while standing outside Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Morgan Park.

Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times file photo

A 14-year-old boy was shot Monday night while standing outside in Morgan Park.

He was in the 900 block of West 115th Street about 8:05 p.m. when someone inside a passing white sedan fired gunshots, Chicago police said.

The boy was shot in the lower back, police said. He was transported in fair condition to Comer Children’s Hospital.

No one was in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.

