2 wounded in Gresham shooting

A man and woman were critically wounded in a shooting Thursday afternoon in Gresham on the South Side.
Around 4:30 p.m., the woman was seated inside a parked car and the man was standing next to it in the 1600 block of West 79th Street when a red SUV drove by and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.
The woman, 24, was shot in head and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said.
The man, 30, was shot in the face and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was also listed in critical condition, according to police.
No one was in custody. Detectives are investigating.
