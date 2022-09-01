The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 1, 2022
Crime News Chicago

2 wounded in Gresham shooting

A woman was inside a parked car and a man was standing next to the car when both were shot Thursday in the 1600 block of West 79th Street.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 2 wounded in Gresham shooting
A Chicago Fire Department ambulance.

A woman and man were shot Thursday afternoon in the 1600 block of West 79th Street.

Sun-Times file

A man and woman were critically wounded in a shooting Thursday afternoon in Gresham on the South Side.

Around 4:30 p.m., the woman was seated inside a parked car and the man was standing next to it in the 1600 block of West 79th Street when a red SUV drove by and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

The woman, 24, was shot in head and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said.

The man, 30, was shot in the face and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was also listed in critical condition, according to police.

No one was in custody. Detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Former CPS dean of students charged with sexually assaulting 15-year-old student
Student, family attacked outside 95th Street Red Line station: ‘I don’t feel safe in my community, and that sucks’
Murders and shootings in Chicago were down again in August, but carjackings and CTA crime remained higher than last year
Prisoner escapes from police car on Eisenhower Expressway by kicking out window
Retired Chicago cop shot 6 times trying to stop robbery at Englewood currency exchange, officials say
R. Kelly says ‘I’m not going to testify’ as federal trial nears its end
The Latest
Mayor Lori Lightfoot is shown in August 2021 at an Invest South/West event in Back Of The Yards.
Fran Spielman Show
Invest South/West here to stay, no matter who wins mayoral election, planning chief says
Since arriving from Detroit three years ago, Planning and Development Commissioner Maurice Cox has focused on delivering Lightfoot’s mayor’s signature plan to leverage $750 million in public money already in the pipeline” to lure private investment to areas neglected for decades.
By Fran Spielman
 
Immigrants wait for a bus to take them to a refugee center outside Union Station in Chicago on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Migrants from Venezuela were transported from Texas and dropped off at Union Station.
News
Chicago welcomes immigrants bused out of Texas with open arms
Nearly 80 people seeking asylum at the U.S. southern border were sent to Chicago by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott as part of his plan to move them to Democrat-led cities; Blasting Abbott’s actions as racist, xenophobic, Lightfoot said, “We’re ready. We are the village.”
By Elvia MalagónTina Sfondeles, and 1 more
 
Glenbard West’s quarterback Korey Tai (7) throws a pass against Marist.
High School Football
High school football scores: Week 2
All the scores from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien
 
merlin_107544336.jpg
Bears
Justin Fields’ supporting cast in the spotlight
Bears GM Ryan Poles pushed back against the criticism that he has not given Fields the support and weapons he needs to succeed — mentioning Darnell Mooney, Cole Kmet, Velus Jones and an improving offensive line as elements that will benefit Fields’ development.
By Mark Potash
 
Michael Buble
Music
Michael Buble reaching for ‘Higher’ ground on new tour, album
The Grammy-winning singer wants fans to ‘be part of something special for one night,’ he says of the biggest tour he’s ever mounted.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 