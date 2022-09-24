2 men shot, 1 fatally, in Rogers Park

Two men were shot, one fatally, early Saturday in Rogers Park on the North Side.
They were standing in a parking lot around 1:30 a.m. in the 7100 block of North Clark Street when a group of people fired shots at the pair, Chicago police said.
One man, 37, was shot in the chest and taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he died, police said.
The other man, 36, was shot in the abdomen and back and taken to the same hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
The Latest
They were driving in the 1700 block of West 43rd Street when they were shot, police said.
The woman was driving in the 5300 block of South Lake Shore Drive when she was killed in a car crash, police said.
The man was in a backyard at a gathering in the 11800 block of South Hale Avenue when he was shot, police said.
He was found with a gunshot wound in the chest in the 2400 block of West Ogden Avenue, police said.