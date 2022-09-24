2 men shot, 1 fatally, in Rogers Park

Two men were shot, one fatally, early Saturday in Rogers Park on the North Side.

They were standing in a parking lot around 1:30 a.m. in the 7100 block of North Clark Street when a group of people fired shots at the pair, Chicago police said.

One man, 37, was shot in the chest and taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he died, police said.

The other man, 36, was shot in the abdomen and back and taken to the same hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

