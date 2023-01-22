2 shot, killed within minutes on South and West Sides
About 7:05 p.m. Sunday, a 35-year-old man was shot in the face in Gresham. He died. Fifteen minutes later, someone was shot and wounded in Humboldt Park
Two people were killed in separate shootings within minutes Sunday night in Gresham and Humboldt Park on the South and West Sides.
About 7:05 p.m., a 35-year-old man was in the 700 block of South Spaulding Avenue when he was shot in the face, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, but he later died from his injuries, police said.
About 15 minutes later, another person, whose age was unknown, was in the 7600 block of South May Street when he was struck in the body by gunfire, police said.
He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.
No one has been arrested in either case.
