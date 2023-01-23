The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 23, 2023
Van stolen from Rockford funeral home is found in Chicago, but body that had been inside is missing

The van was outside the Collins & Stone Funeral Home when it was stolen Saturday afternoon, according to Rockford police. The body of a man had been in the cargo area of the van.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A van stolen from a Rockford funeral home has been recovered in Chicago, but the body that had been inside is missing, police said Monday.

The van was outside the Collins & Stone Funeral Home when it was stolen Saturday afternoon, according to Rockford police. The body of a man had been in the cargo area of the van.

The van was later found in Chicago but the body was missing, Rockford police said. “We are currently investigating this incident with our law enforcement partners,” the department said in a tweet.

No other details were available.

