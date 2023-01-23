Van stolen from Rockford funeral home is found in Chicago, but body that had been inside is missing
The van was outside the Collins & Stone Funeral Home when it was stolen Saturday afternoon, according to Rockford police. The body of a man had been in the cargo area of the van.
A van stolen from a Rockford funeral home has been recovered in Chicago, but the body that had been inside is missing, police said Monday.
The van was outside the Collins & Stone Funeral Home when it was stolen Saturday afternoon, according to Rockford police. The body of a man had been in the cargo area of the van.
The van was later found in Chicago but the body was missing, Rockford police said. “We are currently investigating this incident with our law enforcement partners,” the department said in a tweet.
No other details were available.
Family of man with autism who was shot and seriously wounded start GoFundMe to pay medical bills and move from ‘unsafe area’
The Latest
The Cubs introduced Mancini in Zoom news conference Monday.
El arma se disparó accidentalmente cuando un familiar la estaba sacando de su bolsillo.
Parte del proceso de contratación requiere que los empleados aspirantes vayan a los suburbios del norte de Skokie.
Tres pasajeros, dos hombres y una mujer, fueron trasladados al mismo hospital en estado grave a crítico.
Illinois drops to No. 22. South Carolina and Ohio State hold the top 2 spots.