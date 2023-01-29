The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, January 29, 2023
Man who allegedly pointed gun at bus driver in Back of the Yards is arrested

A man whose car struck a CTA bus allegedly pointed a gun at the bus driver. The motorist was arrested as he tossed the gun into a lagoon at a park, police said.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
   
FnrdlH2XwAA6iUa.jpg

Chicago police say a man pointed a gun at a CTA bus driver and then tossed the gun into a lagoon.

Chicago police

A man was taken into custody after he allegedly pointed a gun at a bus driver following a minor traffic incident Sunday in Back of the Yards.

The man was driving a gray 2000 Chevy Silverado about 11:30 a.m. when he struck a bus in the 5100 block of South Ashland Avenue, Chicago police said.

When the driver of the bus, a 37-year-old woman, got out to take pictures of the Silverado the man stepped out of his car and pointed a handgun at her, police said. The man then got back into his car and drove off. He then came back to the scene and pointed the gun at a 57-year-old man.

Officers later located the vehicle at a nearby park and took the man into custody as he tossed a gun into a lagoon, according to police spokesman Tom Ahern. The gun was fished out of the water by the marine unit.

Charges are pending.

