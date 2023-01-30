The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 30, 2023
2 men found fatally shot minutes apart in separate attacks on West and South Sides

The shootings occurred about five minutes apart in North Lawndale and New City.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was killed in a Bucktown traffic crash Friday.

Two men were found fatally shot minutes apart Jan. 30, 2023 on the West and South Sides.

Sun-Times file

Two men were found fatally shot minutes apart early Monday in North Lawndale and New City on the West and South Sides.

About 6:05 a.m., a man was found unresponsive with gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen in an alley in the 1600 block of South Homan Avenue, Chicago police said.

The man, believed to be in his 20s to 30s, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

Minutes later, a 31-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds to his head in the 4500 block of South Wolcott Avenue, officials said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody in either case.

