Man killed, 3 teens wounded in separate shootings since Friday across Chicago

A person was killed and at least three others were wounded in shootings to start the weekend across Chicago.



Friday night, a man was fatally shot in West Englewood. The 29-year-old was inside a home about 9:10 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Throop Street when another person pulled out a gun and shot him in the head, Chicago police said. He died at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

A 14-year-old boy was shot about a half-hour later in North Lawndale on the West Side. Just before 9:40 p.m., the boy suffered two gunshot wounds to the wrist while in the 900 block of South Independence Boulevard, police said.

A 15-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting about three hours earlier in Greater Grand Crossing on the South Side. The boy was traveling in a car about 6:20 p.m. in the 400 block of East 71st Street when someone opened fire, striking him in the chest, police said. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.

A third teenage boy was in good condition after being shot early Saturday on the West Side. The boy, 15, was a passenger of a car traveling about 4 a.m. in the 400 block of South Western Avenue when someone in a black sedan pulled up and an occupant started shooting, police said. The boy was shot in the shoulder and taken to Stroger Hospital.

At least 20 children have been shot, three fatally, so far this year in Chicago, according to Sun-Times data.

Four children were shot, one fatally, during the same time last year in the city.

