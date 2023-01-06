The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, January 6, 2023
Crime News Chicago

15-year-old boy shot in Greater Grand Crossing

Police said the boy was shot in the 400 block of East 71st Street.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 15-year-old boy shot in Greater Grand Crossing
Screen_Shot_2022_08_26_at_10.12.07_PM.png

The teen was traveling inside a car in the 400 block of East 71st Street when someone shot him in the chest about 6:20 p.m., according to Chicago police.

Adobe Stock Photo

A 15-year-old boy was shot Friday night in Greater Grand Crossing on the South Side.

The teen was traveling inside a car in the 400 block of East 71st Street when someone shot him in the chest about 6:20 p.m., according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Buffalo Grove police release recordings of murdered wife’s earlier 911 calls: ‘He’s not dangerous’
Teen boy killed, another critically hurt in Lawndale shooting
Man charged with shooting pregnant woman who later miscarried
Man fatally shot in Englewood
Chicago lawyer accused of using racial slur, obscenity during livestreamed hearing
Chicago’s confrontational police union boss is facing tough reelection challenger
The Latest
A series of 911 calls was released Friday focusing on disputes between Andrei Kisliak and his wife Vera. On Nov. 30, Andrei murdered his wife, his mother and his daughters Vivian Kisliak (left) and Amilia, in their Buffalo Grove home.
Suburban Chicago
Buffalo Grove police release recordings of murdered wife’s earlier 911 calls: ‘He’s not dangerous’
In a Sept. 10 call to police, Vera Kisliak complained that Andrei Kisliak was in their house after a court order forbade him from being there.
By Susan Sarkauskas | The Daily Herald
 
Lemuel Romero (left), Angel Coto (center) and Jaylen Reyes (right) of the Puerto Rican Cultural Center dressed as the Three Wise Men for the center’s annual toy drive in Humboldt Park on Friday, January 6, 2023.
News
Three Kings Day celebrations in Chicago include toy and bicycle drive, sold-out bakeries
Across Chicago on Friday, Latin American families of different backgrounds celebrated the annual traditions that come with the Epiphany, or Three Kings Day.
By Ambar Colón
 
Glenbrook South’s Nate Kasher (2) controls the ball around Glenbrook North’s Josh Fridman (0).
High School Basketball
Still in charge: Glenbrook South wins the rivalry game, takes down No. 25 Glenbrook North
Nate Kasher’s dive and backward hurl of the ball symbolized the hustle and belief that is growing in the Titans.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Zach LaVine
Sports Saturday
Buyers or sellers? Bulls’ Zach LaVine has his opinion after a big win
LaVine had 41 points in the Friday victory over a Joel Embiid-less 76ers team, and afterward was asked about the idea of keeping this roster intact because it’s shown enough or breaking it up by the deadline.
By Joe Cowley
 
State Rep. Denyse Wang Stoneback receives a standing ovation from activists from Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America during an Illinois House Judiciary Criminal Committee meeting on the state’s proposed assault weapon ban at the Bilandic Building in the Loop on Dec. 20,
Editorials
Illinois Senate should pass assault weapons ban
The House and Senate need to come to a last-second agreement to pass a bill before the legislative session runs out.
By CST Editorial Board
 