15-year-old boy shot in Greater Grand Crossing

A 15-year-old boy was shot Friday night in Greater Grand Crossing on the South Side.
The teen was traveling inside a car in the 400 block of East 71st Street when someone shot him in the chest about 6:20 p.m., according to Chicago police.
He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
