Monday, January 9, 2023
Chicago police release description of two suspects who stole or vandalized eight cars in Englewood

The incidents occurred on South Bishop, West 71st, West 72nd, West 73rd and West 74th streets, according to a police alert.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Police_Lights91_300x188.jpg

Chicago police say they believe two people are responsible for stealing or vandalizing eight cars in Englewood over a month.

The incidents occurred on South Bishop, West 71st, West 72nd, West 73rd and West 74th streets, according to a police alert.

“In all of these incidents, the victims parked their vehicle and discovered it missing or damaged the same day or next day,” police said in the alert.

They happened:

  • 1200 Block of West 74th Street on Dec. 09-10 between 10 p.m. and 8:50 a.m.
  • 1200 Block of West 73rd Place on Dec. 8-10 between 7 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.
  • 6900 Block of South Bishop Street on Dec. 7 between 11:45 a.m. and noon.
  • 1300 Block of West 71st Place on Dec. 7 between 11:25 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
  • 1500 Block of West 73rd Place on Dec. 05 between 3:30 a.m. and 3:40 a.m.
  • 1300 Block of West 72nd Place on Jan. 01, between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
  • 1300 Block of West 72nd Place on Jan 01, at 10:30 p.m.
  • 300 Block of West 72nd Place between Jan. 2-3, between 10 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The suspects were described as Black, 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-8, weighing 120-130 pounds, 17 to 19 years old, wearing dark clothing and driving a blue Hyundai.

