Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Skokie man accused of making bomb threats in northern suburbs

Jacob Spiro, 23, is accused of making bomb and violent threats in Glenview, Morton Grove, Niles and Skokie.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A Skokie man was arrested this week on suspicion of making several bomb threats and threats of violence in communities across the northern suburbs.

Jacob Spiro, 23, was charged with disorderly conduct in connection with the threats reported in September and October in Glenview, Morton Grove, Niles and Skokie. 

Police departments in Northbrook and Wilmette also received threats during that time.

None of the threats were found to be bonafide.

More charges could be filed later, Northbrook police said.

The Latest
Stellantis was formed in 2021 with the merger of Fiat Chrysler and France’s PSA Peugeot. It’s the world’s fourth-largest automaker. It plans to sell 5 million EVs by 2030.
Business
Stellantis picks Kokomo, Indiana, for its second U.S. battery venture with Samsung SDI
The new $3.2 billion venture will begin production in 2027 and create 1,400 new jobs, executives with both firms say. Another Kokomo battery plant will start production in 2025.
By Associated Press
 
Marchers supporting the people in Gaza march Wednesday evening in the Loop. Many have relatives there and have been unable to contact them since fighting began Saturday.
Chicago
Protesters afraid for loved ones in Gaza march through the Loop. ‘If they die, I’m just going to see it on the news’
Thousands rally and march in the Loop in support of the people in Gaza. They are calling for the U.S. government to step in to help end the bloodshed.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Angela Tovar, directora de sostenibilidad de Chicago, habla durante una conferencia de prensa en Austin en 2022. | Pat Nabong/Archivos Sun-Times
La Voz Chicago
Alcalde propone un Departamento de Medio Ambiente de Chicago
A diferencia del antiguo departamento desechado por Rahm Emanuel, la nueva adición al Ayuntamiento no haría cumplir las leyes de contaminación.
By Brett Chase
 
El solicitante de asilo Alberto Dávila, de 28 años, mira a su hija, María Dávila, de 1 año, mientras su madre, Andrea Peña, de 27 años, observa la sala de espera para transbordadores en el Aeropuerto O’Hare, donde se han refugiado este mes.
La Voz Chicago
Vuelos proporcionados por los Catholic Charities resulta en número creciente de migrantes en O’Hare
El grupo sin fines de lucro en San Antonio, Texas, continúa enviando migrantes a pesar de que la Municipalidad está a su capacidad.
By Michael Loria
 
Connor Bedard celebrates his first NHL goal Wednesday.
Blackhawks
Connor Bedard scores first goal but Blackhawks lose to Bruins
Bedard’s wraparound goal gave him two points in as many nights to start his career. But when he wasn’t on the ice, the Hawks struggled to generate offense against one of the league’s toughest opponents, eventually falling 3-1.
By Ben Pope
 