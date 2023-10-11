Skokie man accused of making bomb threats in northern suburbs

A Skokie man was arrested this week on suspicion of making several bomb threats and threats of violence in communities across the northern suburbs.
Jacob Spiro, 23, was charged with disorderly conduct in connection with the threats reported in September and October in Glenview, Morton Grove, Niles and Skokie.
Police departments in Northbrook and Wilmette also received threats during that time.
None of the threats were found to be bonafide.
More charges could be filed later, Northbrook police said.
