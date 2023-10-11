The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, October 11, 2023
String of robberies reported within minutes near UIC

No injuries were reported in any of the robberies, and no one was injured, police say.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A string of robberies occurred within minutes Monday morning near the University of Illinois Chicago, officials said.

About 8:40 a.m. Monday, two UIC students were in the 1700 block of West Harrison Street when they were robbed by two people with guns, university police said.

Around the same time, a UIC employee was in the 2200 block of West Congress Parkway when they were robbed by three armed people who fled in a vehicle, police said.

A third armed robbery occurred about 9 a.m. when four people demanded property from two individuals in the 800 block of South Claremont Avenue, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

Chicago police couldn’t confirm whether anyone was in custody in the robberies.

