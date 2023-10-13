Person fatally shot inside West Englewood home

A person was found fatally shot Friday inside a West Englewood home.

Officers found the person, only identified as male, about 4:20 p.m. in a home in the 6500 block of South Ashland Avenue, Chicago police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the body and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A “person of interest” was taken to a police station for questioning, police said.

No other information was available as detectives conduct a homicide investigation.

