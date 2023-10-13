Person fatally shot inside West Englewood home

A person was found fatally shot Friday inside a West Englewood home.
Officers found the person, only identified as male, about 4:20 p.m. in a home in the 6500 block of South Ashland Avenue, Chicago police said.
He suffered a gunshot wound to the body and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
A “person of interest” was taken to a police station for questioning, police said.
No other information was available as detectives conduct a homicide investigation.
Judge ‘horribly disturbed’ by charges that man opened fire on migrants at police station, including woman holding her young son
Hermano mayor de gemelos narcotraficantes de Chicago sentenciado por ayudar a lavar dinero de la droga
The Latest
Israel’s relentless siege to punish members of Hamas for last week’s deadly attack has only led to the carnage of more innocent souls in the Gaza Strip.
One group bought $100,000 in medical supplies and 600,000 gallons of diesel for a hospital’s generator — but the stockpile could become useless if an impending Israeli ground assault puts the hospital out of commission.
The Bears will honor the Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker will a rare addition to their iconic uniform.
The jets were spotted just after 1 p.m. along the lakefront and downtown.
That should end City Hall’s lobbying via news media for more money this fall and lower the temperature a little, Rich Miller writes.