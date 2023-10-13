The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 13, 2023
Person fatally shot inside West Englewood home

A “person of interest” was taken to a police station for questioning.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 30-year-old man was fatally shot August 3, 2021, in Gresham on the South Side.

Adobe Stock Photo

A person was found fatally shot Friday inside a West Englewood home.

Officers found the person, only identified as male, about 4:20 p.m. in a home in the 6500 block of South Ashland Avenue, Chicago police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the body and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A “person of interest” was taken to a police station for questioning, police said.

No other information was available as detectives conduct a homicide investigation.

