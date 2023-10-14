The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, October 14, 2023
Security guard shot at Red Line station in Chatham

He suffered a gunshot wound to the neck and was hospitalized in critical condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A security guard was shot at the 79th Street Red Line station Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. This file photo shows Chicago police working the scene of a shooting there in August 2022. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A security guard was in critical condition after being shot Saturday at a Red Line station in Chatham on the South Side.

The man, whose age wasn’t released, was involved in a physical altercation with another man who pulled out a handgun and fired shots about 4:25 p.m. near the station in the first block of West 79th Street, Chicago police and the CTA said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the neck and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

A suspect was taken into custody blocks away and charges were pending. A handgun was also recovered, police said.

The CTA and police couldn’t confirm the security guard’s employment.

