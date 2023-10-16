Man slain in South Shore late Friday
The man, 25, was in a vehicle about 10:45 p.m. Friday in the 7800 block of South Jeffery Boulevard when he was shot multiple times in his body, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
A man was shot and killed Friday night in the South Shore neighborhood on the South Side.
The still-unidentified man, 25, was in a vehicle about 10:45 p.m. Friday in the 7800 block of South Jeffery Boulevard when he was shot multiple times in his body, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
An autopsy Saturday determined he died of multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide, the office said.
No one was in custody.
