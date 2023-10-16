The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, October 16, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Chicago man convicted in child pornography case is arrested again on suspicion of possessing child pornography

Thomas Navolt, 28, served time for child pornography possession and was on parole. During a parole check, he had devices containing child pornography.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Chicago man convicted in child pornography case is arrested again on suspicion of possessing child pornography
Police_Tape_2.JPG

Sun-Times Media Sun-Times Media Sun-Times Media

A Chicago man is facing multiple felony charges related to possessing child pornography after he was allegedly caught in violation of parole during a check, Illinois State Police said.

During a parole check, Thomas Navolt, 28, was found to have electronic devices that were in violation of the terms of his parole, according to police. He was taken into custody, and a further investigation found that the devices contained child pornography.

Navolt now faces three charges of possession, solicitation and reproduction of child pornography. An additional charge was added because the victim was younger than 13.

Navolt was convicted of a similar charge in February 2019. In that case, he received a five-year sentence, though he was paroled in May 2022, according to Illinois Department of Corrections records. 

He remains in police custody awaiting trial, according to police.

Next Up In Crime
Plainfield man fatally stabbed 6-year-old Muslim boy after listening to conservative talk radio, prosecutors say
Woman stabbed on CTA platform in Greater Grand Crossing
Funeral held for Muslim boy fatally stabbed in Plainfield
Man slain in South Shore late Friday
Suspect charged after security guard shot at Red Line station in Chatham: cops
Palestinian American boy fatally stabbed, his mom wounded in Plainfield in hate crime motivated by war in Israel, police allege
The Latest
Consider roasting apple slices with Brussels sprouts to mix the sweet with the bitter.
Taste
Bitter: The forgotten flavor should be part of cooking groove
Bitter flavors are an important part of our sense of taste, helping balance sweet, salty and sour notes prevalent in modern foods.
By Environmental Nutrition
 
merlin_80901664.jpg
Chicago corruption trials
War has judge mulling whether jurors should hear Burke’s comments about Jewish people at his trial next month
Prosecutors have called the words of ex-Ald. Edward M. Burke “distasteful,” but they’ve argued they go to the heart of Burke’s alleged scheme.
By Jon Seidel and Mariah Woelfel
 
An assortment of cocktails that’ll be on offer at the new Rocky’s Bar at United Center on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. This new bar will honor the late former Chairman of the Chicago Black Hawks, Rocky Wirtz.
United Center
New bar at the UC honoring Rocky Wirtz aims to ‘bring his spirit to life’
Rocky’s Bar, named for the late Blackhawks owner, will offer new food and drinks to fans at the United Center.
By Isabel Funk
 
Vikings_Bears_Football__1_.jpg
Bears
Bears QB Tyson Bagent facing down historic first start
He’ll become just the 64th undrafted rookie quarterback to start a game since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger when he takes the field against the Raiders on Sunday.
By Patrick Finley
 
People watch as a car drifts in circles during a street takeover at West 119th and South Halsted streets on the Far South Side.
City Hall
After latest ‘street takeover’ on Lower Wacker, alderperson says it’s time to hold parents responsible for their kids
Ald. Ray Lopez introduces an ordinance that would fine parents and require family counseling and community service for minors who commit a host of offenses.
By Fran Spielman
 