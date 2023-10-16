Chicago man convicted in child pornography case is arrested again on suspicion of possessing child pornography

A Chicago man is facing multiple felony charges related to possessing child pornography after he was allegedly caught in violation of parole during a check, Illinois State Police said.

During a parole check, Thomas Navolt, 28, was found to have electronic devices that were in violation of the terms of his parole, according to police. He was taken into custody, and a further investigation found that the devices contained child pornography.

Navolt now faces three charges of possession, solicitation and reproduction of child pornography. An additional charge was added because the victim was younger than 13.

Navolt was convicted of a similar charge in February 2019. In that case, he received a five-year sentence, though he was paroled in May 2022, according to Illinois Department of Corrections records.

He remains in police custody awaiting trial, according to police.

