Man killed while trying to walk across DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Streeterville: police
About 5:30 a.m., two men were trying to cross the street about 5:25 a.m. near the 800 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive when one of the men was struck by a BMW traveling south.
One of two pedestrians were killed while attempting to cross DuSable Lake Shore Drive Tuesday morning in the Streeterville neighborhood.
As they began walking across lanes of traffic about 5:25 a.m. in the 800 block of North Lake Shore Drive, one of the men was hit by a southbound BMW, Chicago police said.
That man, whose age wasn’t known, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The other pedestrian was not injured.
A 63-year-old man behind the wheel of the BMW was taken to the same hospital with panic symptoms.
The men did not cross at a crosswalk and the Major Accident Investigation Unit is probing the crash.
