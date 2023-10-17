Man killed while trying to walk across DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Streeterville: police

One of two pedestrians were killed while attempting to cross DuSable Lake Shore Drive Tuesday morning in the Streeterville neighborhood.

As they began walking across lanes of traffic about 5:25 a.m. in the 800 block of North Lake Shore Drive, one of the men was hit by a southbound BMW, Chicago police said.

That man, whose age wasn’t known, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The other pedestrian was not injured.

A 63-year-old man behind the wheel of the BMW was taken to the same hospital with panic symptoms.

The men did not cross at a crosswalk and the Major Accident Investigation Unit is probing the crash.