12-year-old boy fatally shot in Englewood, police say

A 12-year-old boy was killed in a shooting Sunday night in Englewood on the South Side.

Officers were responding to a call of shot fired about 6:30 p.m. near the 6700 block of South Lowe Avenue and found the boy on the street with a gunshot wound to the head, Chicago police said.

The 12-year-old was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Tip Line at 833-408-0069.

