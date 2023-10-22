12-year-old boy fatally shot in Englewood, police say

A 12-year-old boy was killed in a shooting Sunday night in Englewood on the South Side.
Officers were responding to a call of shot fired about 6:30 p.m. near the 6700 block of South Lowe Avenue and found the boy on the street with a gunshot wound to the head, Chicago police said.
The 12-year-old was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Tip Line at 833-408-0069.
Fire reported in Lincoln Square after string of North Side suspected arsons targeting Halloween decorations
The Latest
The melee unfolded when protesters demonstrated outside an event called to show solidarity with Israel at a banquet hall in Skokie near the border with Lincolnwood Sunday evening. In addition to protestors, a Chicago police officer and a Sun-Times reporter were hit by pepper spray.
The protest on Sunday comes as Israeli forces are on the verge of launching a ground offensive in Gaza.
‘‘We came out to support our friend’s kid, and that’s exciting,’’ said Joel Hudik, an arm wrestler from Toledo, Ohio. ‘‘[It’s the] first start in the NFL, so, hell, yeah, I drove 3 1/2 hours just to hang out with the family and watch him play.’’
Rookie Tyson Bagent (21-for-29, 162 yards, one TD, zero INTs, 97.2 rating) followed a conservative game plan to a T in his first NFL start, efficiently leading three TD drives and avoiding major errors that might have given the Raiders life.
One game doesn’t solve the Bears’ quarterback situation.