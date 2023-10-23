Dad charged after girl, 2, shoots herself in South Shore

The father of a 2-year-old girl has been charged after the toddler accidentally shot herself in the hand Monday night in the South Shore neighborhood.

Demetrius Williams, 29, was charged with misdemeanor child endangerment, according to police.

The 2-year-old was in an apartment in the 7900 block of South Phillips Avenue about 7:40 p.m. when she spotted her dad’s gun stashed in a kitchen drawer, according to a police report.

Her mother then heard a “loud pop” and found her daughter with a “hole” in her right hand, according to the report. The girl was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.

One “fired cartridge casing” was recovered by first responders in the kitchen. Police said Williams has a concealed carry license and a valid FOID card for the gun, which police found.