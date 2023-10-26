The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 27, 2023
Person shot to death in West Englewood

The person, only identified as male, was struck multiple times throughout his body. Detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A person was shot to death Wednesday in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The person, who police only identified as male, was struck multiple times throughout his body about 3 p.m. while in the 1200 block of West 59th Street, Chicago police said.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office said he died of multiple gunshot wounds and ruled his death a homicide.

No one was in custody.

