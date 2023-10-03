Man found beaten to death in Belmont Cragin

A man was found dead Monday morning in Belmont Cragin on the Northwest Side.
The man was found unresponsive just before 8:30 a.m. in the 5700 block of West Diversey Avenue, according to Chicago police.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
An autopsy released Tuesday found he died of traumatic brain injuries from an assault. His death was ruled a homicide.
Area detectives are investigating.
