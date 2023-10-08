The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 8, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

8 wounded, 4 critically, in River North shooting

Two men were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and a woman was taken to Stroger Hospital, officials said. They were all in critical condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 8 wounded, 4 critically, in River North shooting
Crime scene tape. File photo

Sun-Times file

At least 8 people were wounded in a shooting early Sunday in River North, officials said.

About 2:40 a.m., a group was gathered in the 300 block of West Erie Street when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

Three males and one female were hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

Four more victims were taken to area hospitals where they were listed in good condition or their conditions had stabilized, police said.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

Next Up In Crime
4 in custody after shooting wounds 2 near Woodlawn police station; Multiple officers hurt in crash while pursuing suspects
Woman killed, man grazed in South Shore shooting
Tow truck driver fatally shot in Garfield Park was soon to become a father, family says
Oak Lawn woman charged with fatally stabbing 16-year-old Heaven Taylor
4 shot in Uptown
Man fatally shot in Washington Heights
The Latest
Simone Biles competes on the beam during the finals at the gymnastics world championships in Antwerp, Belgium.
Olympic Sports
Simone Biles wins two more gold medals at gymnastics world championships
Biles has won a record 37 medals at the world championships and Olympics.
By Associated Press
 
Corliss’ Taylen Reed (10) passes against Dyett.
High School Football
High school football schedule for Week 8
The complete area football schedule for the eighth week of the season.
By Michael O’Brien
 
FC Cincinnati forward Yuya Kubo, left, vies for the ball with Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi.
Soccer
Lionel Messi returns, but Inter Miami misses MLS playoffs after 1-0 loss to FC Cincinnati
Messi entered in the 55th minute and went scoreless for the fourth straight league game.
By Associated Press
 
Dick Butkus guest-starred opposite series star Richard Dean Anderson in the 1991 episode titled “Split Decision” on the hit TV show “MacGyver.”
Entertainment and Culture
Dick Butkus starred on TV, in movies after Bears career
Butkus, who died on Oct. 5 at the age of 80, appeared in dozens of movies, television shows and commercials following his nine-year playing career with the Chicago Bears.
By Cydney Henderson | USA Today and Victoria Hernandez | USA Today
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Adult on dad’s medical plan bellyaches when asked to share cost
After the person rants on social media about the request, father is ready to remove the grown child from the insurance.
By Abigail Van Buren
 