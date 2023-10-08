8 wounded, 4 critically, in River North shooting
Two men were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and a woman was taken to Stroger Hospital, officials said. They were all in critical condition.
At least 8 people were wounded in a shooting early Sunday in River North, officials said.
About 2:40 a.m., a group was gathered in the 300 block of West Erie Street when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.
Three males and one female were hospitalized in critical condition, police said.
Four more victims were taken to area hospitals where they were listed in good condition or their conditions had stabilized, police said.
This is a developing story, check back for details.
4 in custody after shooting wounds 2 near Woodlawn police station; Multiple officers hurt in crash while pursuing suspects
The Latest
Biles has won a record 37 medals at the world championships and Olympics.
The complete area football schedule for the eighth week of the season.
Messi entered in the 55th minute and went scoreless for the fourth straight league game.
Butkus, who died on Oct. 5 at the age of 80, appeared in dozens of movies, television shows and commercials following his nine-year playing career with the Chicago Bears.
After the person rants on social media about the request, father is ready to remove the grown child from the insurance.