8 wounded, 4 critically, in River North shooting

At least 8 people were wounded in a shooting early Sunday in River North, officials said.

About 2:40 a.m., a group was gathered in the 300 block of West Erie Street when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

Three males and one female were hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

Four more victims were taken to area hospitals where they were listed in good condition or their conditions had stabilized, police said.

