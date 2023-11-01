The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 1, 2023
Victims of deadly DuSable Lake Shore Drive crash remembered as ‘bright young man’ and ‘ray of sunshine’

Jalean Ewing-Gibbs and Jaida Rosado Colon, both 24, were killed Monday night. Their two 21-year-old friends were injured.

By  Kade Heather
   
Jaida Rosado Colon, left, and Jalean Ewing-Gibbs, right, both 24, were killed in a two-car accident Monday on South DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Jalean Ewing-Gibbs’ smile could “light up any room,” while Jaida Rosado Colon was described as a “ray of sunshine.”

They were two 24-year-old friends from the West Side whose “untimely” deaths have “truly created a huge hole in our hearts,” said Ewing-Gibbs’ mother, Latasha Gibbs.

Ewing-Gibbs was driving a Nissan Altima with Colon in the front seat and two other friends in the back seats when the driver of a Chevrolet Bolt changed lanes in the 3000 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive and collided with Ewing-Gibbs’ car Monday night, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

His Nissan went off the road and struck a tree in the median, then caught fire, police said.

Ewing-Gibbs and Colon were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead, officials said.

Their two friends, both 21-year-old women, were taken in critical condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said. Their conditions weren’t available Wednesday.

“Jaida was a ray of sunshine who was always looking out for the well-being of everyone,” a GoFundMe for funeral costs read. “She kept a positive attitude, loved everyone, and was a go-getter who continuously accumulated new skills, certifications, and accomplishments.”

Jaida Rosado Colon

Ewing-Gibbs was a “bright young man” who worked as a barber and volunteered to mentor young kids at the YMCA, his mother said.

“Jalean understood the importance of family and would make a point to visit everyone. He never met a stranger and was always willing to extend a helping hand,” his mother told the Sun-Times. “His hugs were heartfelt, warm and strong.”

Jalean Ewing-Gibbs

A GoFundMe created to raise funeral expenses has collected more than $7,500 as of midday Wednesday.

“(He) was that guy who was always willing to help,” the fundraiser said of Ewing-Gibbs. “He had a smile that would light up any room.”

The Chevrolet also veered off the road and crashed into a median. The driver, a 49-year-old man, declined medical attention and was arrested at the scene, according to a police report.

Two passengers of the Chevrolet, a 39-year-old woman and a man, 42, were taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said.

CPD’s Major Accidents Unit was investigating the crash.

